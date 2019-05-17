

Hinch made her international debut in 2008



Three-time world goalkeeper of the year Maddie Hinch will return to the Great Britain programme next month.





The 30-year-old has not featured since last summer's World Cup in London, when England lost to champions the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.



Hinch, who has 133 caps for Great Britain and England, has been playing for Stichtsche in the Dutch league but could play against Germany on 7 June.



"Time away allowed time to recharge, mentally and physically," she said.



Hinch played a pivotal role in Great Britain's first women's Olympic gold in Rio three years ago, preventing the Netherlands from scoring any of their four attempts in the final shootout.



England play Belgium on Sunday but Hinch could feature against the Netherlands again on 15 June, plus in a double header against New Zealand at the Twickenham Stoop on 23 June.



"I feel I'm in a great place to rejoin the group and hope to be part of what is an incredibly important journey ahead. Should I be selected, I'm very excited about playing in the FIH Pro League in London - and to try to help the team as we look to qualify for Tokyo 2020 and beyond," she said.



Women's head coach Mark Hager said: "We fully recognise her qualities, but at the same time our goalkeepers have done very well since I came in, so she will have to earn her place in the team on merit, and hopefully give us some tough decisions to make."



