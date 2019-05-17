2019 FIH Pro League - Weekend fixtures
2019 FIH Pro League (Men)
18 May 2019 15:00 (GMT +1) GBR v ARG (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London
19 May 2019 15:00 (GMT +1) GBR v BEL (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London
2019 FIH Pro League (Women)
18 May 2019 13:00 (GMT +1) GBR v ARG (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London
18 May 2019 19:00 (GMT -4) USA v CHN (RR) Spooky Nook Sports, Lancaster
19 May 2019 13:00 (GMT +1) GBR v BEL (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London
Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
FIH Match Centre