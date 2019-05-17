Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

2019 FIH Pro League - Weekend fixtures

Published on Friday, 17 May 2019 10:00 | Hits: 55
2019 FIH Pro League (Men)

18 May 2019 15:00 (GMT +1)     GBR v ARG (RR)     Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London
19 May 2019 15:00 (GMT +1)     GBR v BEL (RR)     Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London

2019 FIH Pro League (Women)

18 May 2019 13:00 (GMT +1)    GBR v ARG (RR)     Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London
18 May 2019 19:00 (GMT -4)    USA v CHN (RR)     Spooky Nook Sports, Lancaster
19 May 2019 13:00 (GMT +1)     GBR v BEL (RR)     Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London

Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)

FIH Match Centre

