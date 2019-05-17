



Scotland men will take on Poland in two-matches this weekend as the team prepares for the Hockey Series Finals in Le Touquet.





The matches will be played at the Olympic Preparation Centre in Walcz with the first game taking place on Friday 17th May at 5pm, followed by game two on Saturday 18th May at 5pm.



A huge summer of competitive action awaits Scotland men when they take to the pitch at Hockey Series Finals where this June Scotland will face Ireland; Singapore and Egypt in the Pool stages.



Then in August Scotland will compete at the Belfius EuroHockey Championships against Germany; Ireland; and the Netherlands in the Pool.



Squad



Tim Atkins – Surbiton

Andy Bull – Royal Beerschot THC

Callum Duke – Hillhead

Murray Collins – Loughborough University

Andrew McConnell – Western Wildcats

David Forrester – C.A Montrouge

David Forsyth – Qui Vive

Ed Greaves – Loughborough University

Rob Harwood – Western Wildcats

Adam Le Page – Zwart-Wit

Lee Morton – Old Georgians’

Sam Lloyd – Loughborough University

Joe McConnell – Western Wildcats

Callum MacKenzie – Cardiff & Met

Aidan McQuade – Grove Menzieshill

Nick Parkes – Surbiton

Robbie Shepherdson – Grange

Kyle White – Hampstead and Westminster



Scottish Hockey Union media release