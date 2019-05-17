Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Scotland men travel to Poland for two-match series

Published on Friday, 17 May 2019 10:00 | Hits: 51
Scotland men will take on Poland in two-matches this weekend as the team prepares for the Hockey Series Finals in Le Touquet.



The matches will be played at the Olympic Preparation Centre in Walcz with the first game taking place on Friday 17th May at 5pm, followed by game two on Saturday 18th May at 5pm.

A huge summer of competitive action awaits Scotland men when they take to the pitch at Hockey Series Finals where this June Scotland will face Ireland; Singapore and Egypt in the Pool stages.

Then in August Scotland will compete at the Belfius EuroHockey Championships against Germany; Ireland; and the Netherlands in the Pool.

Squad

Tim Atkins – Surbiton
Andy Bull – Royal Beerschot THC
Callum Duke – Hillhead
Murray Collins – Loughborough University
Andrew McConnell – Western Wildcats
David Forrester – C.A Montrouge
David Forsyth – Qui Vive
Ed Greaves – Loughborough University
Rob Harwood – Western Wildcats
Adam Le Page – Zwart-Wit
Lee Morton – Old Georgians’
Sam Lloyd – Loughborough University
Joe McConnell – Western Wildcats
Callum MacKenzie – Cardiff & Met
Aidan McQuade – Grove Menzieshill
Nick Parkes – Surbiton
Robbie Shepherdson – Grange
Kyle White – Hampstead and Westminster

Scottish Hockey Union media release

