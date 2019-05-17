



In a match that saw Becky Ward win 150 caps for Scotland it was Canada who clocked up a 3-0 win in Glasgow. The result puts Canada 2-0 in the five-game series with the two next meeting on Saturday at 3pm.





The game got off to a fast start and Canada looked sharp as Amanda Woodcroft set off on an impressive solo run right at the start of the match, and prompted some last gasp Scots defending to prevent an early Canada goal.



Shanlee Johnston then had a pop at goal for Canada but it was easily saved and cleared by Scotland.





Photo by Mark Pugh



Right as the opening quarter came to a close Canada had the ball in the back of the net but it was ruled out and remained goalless at the end of the first quarter.



Scotland’s first chance came from a penalty corner in the second quarter but an exchange between Kaz Cuthbert and McKenzie Bell didn’t come off, and the danger was cleared.



Louise Campbell was next to try and give Scotland the lead and she bravely drove into a challenge in the D and was unlucky not to score.



Canada took the lead just after half time through a powerful strike on the reverse by Brienne Stairs.



They nearly had a second from a penalty corner but a superb diving save by Lucy Camlin kept the ball out.



Scotland pressed in the final quarter in search of an equaliser but Canada was always dangerous on the break. A quality save by Jess Buchanan put an end to a slick counter attack. Moments later Canada doubled their lead when Kate Wright applied the finish high into the net to give Canada to 2-0 lead.



Then it was 3-0 in the blink of an eye, a similar strike to the second from a counter down the right was finished by Stephanie Norlander.



Scotland nearly responded instantly when Charlotte Watson dove to try and score but her effort went just wide.



Canada ran out winners but Scotland will be out to pull themselves back into the series when they meet again on Saturday.





Becky Ward was honoured by Coach Jen Wilson for achieving 150 Caps for Scotland 16th May 2019 at the National Hockey Centre, Glasgow Green Scotland v Canada



Scotland Performance Squad 3-3 France



A competitive contest between Scotland Performance Squad and Scotland ended in an exciting 3-3 draw in Glasgow. It’s the first of three contests between the two at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.



Scotland enjoyed the early pressure and was rewarded by an early goal. Heather McKewan struck from close range to make it 1-0.



McKewan followed up moments later with a second, this time a low shot against the backboard from the top of the D made it 2-0.



Lorna Cruickshanks and Cat Booth were dominating the contest for the Scots as they continued to press the French.





16th May 2019 at the National Hockey Centre, Glasgow Green. Development squad game Scotland v France – photo by Duncan Gray



Scotland continued to dominate in the second quarter though Guusje Van Bolhuis came close with a penalty corner. The French penalty corner routine was something different with the injector sizing the ball up like Jonny Wilkinson sets up a conversion in rugby. She crashed the ball to the top of the D where it’s smashed goal ward.



France then pulled it back to 2-1 from that same penalty corner routine – the ball blasted low into the goal – Victoria Arnoud with the strike from the powerful injection.



Then another penalty corner strike for France made the scores level. The same powerful injection and strike found its way into the net via multiple deflections to make it 2-2.



Scotland retook the lead in the three minutes after half time, after a string of penalty corners a penalty stroke was awarded and Heather McEwan made no mistake to score her third goal of the game to give Scotland a 3-2 lead going into the final quarter.



There was an equaliser for France with five minutes to play with the ball finding the net off a Scottish stick. It finished all-square with the next meeting tomorrow at 3pm.



Fixtures



Wed 15 May | 7pm | Scotland 1-4 Canada

Thurs 16 May | 7pm | Scotland 0-3 Canada & Scotland Performance Squad 3-3 France (5pm)

Fri 17 May | 3pm | Scotland Performance Squad v France



Sat 18 May | 3pm | Scotland v Canada

Sun 19 May | 12:30pm | Scotland v Canada & Scotland Performance Squad v France (10.00am)

Tues 21 May | 7pm | Scotland v Canada



Scottish Hockey Union media release