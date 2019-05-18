

Indoor superstar Marlena Rybacha in indoor action in South Africa



The Irish Pro Series Indoor Showdown has expanded to feature 25 teams and 100 matches over three days in June as Gormanston Park braces itself for the second year of the indoor carnival.





It is a testament to the success of the inaugural year with a growth in participation of over 35% for the second season as youngsters feel the passion for indoor hockey.



“We are determined to keep spreading the spirit and love if Indoor throughout Ireland,” said PSi Ireland’s Miles Warren of the initiative.



The Meath venue will host the spectacular youth competition from June 1-3 with seven Irish franchises – the North Dublin Knights, Kildare Swans, South Dublin Vikings, East Coast Wasps, Kilkenny Cats, Carlow Colts and Belfast Bears and two English teams – the London Lancers and Edinburgh Castles – taking part.



Each franchise has been working hard on their game over the last number of months with the North Dublin Knights, for example, getting expert tuition from Marlena Rybacha, the Polish captain and one of the world’s best indoor players.



They will play in five fun-fuelled age groups at Under-11, 12, 13, 15 and 17 level with a dedicated umpiring team, headed up by Rob Abbott.



A top class exhibition game will take place on Saturday, June 1 with Olympic gold medalist Sophie Bray and indoor World Cup gold medal winner Donja Zwinkels captaining the respective sides which will feature a mixture Irish based players and some foreign flair. The exhibition match is free to attend.



PSi will also host an Indoor Hockey Goalkeepers clinic in the week building up to Showdown and this will be hosted by former South African goalkeeper and founder of PSi, Simon Martin.



On Monday, June 3, members of the Irish Ladies World Cup Silver medal winning team will be present to mingle with players, sign autographs and hand out the prizes and medals.



The hockey will take place against a carnival backdrop. There will be a fun zone in place with bouncing castles, target shooting, ten pin bowling, giant Jenga and many more activities while there is a live DJ and music throughout the event.



There is a sleep-in or slee-out option available to players and there are activities planned each evening for the players staying on site.



** For further information, go to the PSi Ireland website: http://www.psihockey.ie/ or contact Miles Warren on 087 7736076 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



The Hook