KUALA LUMPUR: Good news for teams competing in next year’s Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup.





The International Hockey Federation (FIH) have decided to award ranking points for the invitational tournament.



FIH president Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra and FIH chief executive officer Thierry Weil revealed that this was in line with the revamp of the world ranking points from 2020.



“The new system will be revealed after the FIH executive board meeting next month. We will soon award ranking points for matches and tournaments that are sanctioned by FIH,” said Narinder.



Weil explained that although the ranking points were similar to football, the new system will be more innovative and foolproof. It will also reflect the progress made by teams.



“There will be points awarded for wins and points deducted for losses. So this will ensure teams pay serious attention towards their matches.



“The SAS Cup will be sanctioned by FIH as it is played in accordance with our tournament regulations,” added Weil.



The Perak Hockey Association (PHA) president Datuk Abdul Rahim Md Ariff said it is the best thing that could happen to the tournament since its inauguration in 1983.



“It would enhance the status of the tournament. It would also be an added incentive for top hockey nations to play here,” said Rahim.



“The tournament will be held between March and April next year which is perfect for top teams to come here ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in August.



“Though the Pro League is on next year we are working with the Asian Hockey Federation chief executive officer Datuk Tayab (Ikram) and Thierry to make it possible for teams in the league to participate in the Cup,” added Rahim.



Meanwhile, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Mustain Billah was presented with the inaugural President’s Award by Narinder at the Istana Negara on Wednesday.



The award was in recognition of the King’s keen involvement in the sport not only in Malaysia but internationally.



