

Stephanie Norlander (white) and Hannah Haughn (black) in a game between Leuven and Victory. Photo: Emma van Mol



Stephanie Norlander completed her second season with KHC Leuven, where she played alongside four other Canadian team mates. For Hannah Haughn, it was a first Belgian club experience. She and three other Canadians played for Royal Victory Hockey Club in Antwerp, the home base for all national trainings.





With 12 goals for Leuven, Norlander claimed fourth place on the scorers list. Stephanie started the season in September with a hat trick. Norlander regularly found her way to the back of the net in important games, leading Leuven to the bronze, the best club ranking in 20 years.



In Victory, Haughn is well respected by her club for the level of commitment she consistently shows. Her coaching contributions to the youth teams within the club added incredible value to the future of youth players.



The combination of training with the Canadian national team and playing in the Belgian club league is Stephanie’s and Hannah’s full time job. It requires major sacrifices from the Canadian athletes, as they all lived in or close to Belgium in order to train together and improve as a team. Coach Giles Bonnet believes it’s important for the team to give back to their clubs by making a difference to their environment. They are loyal, demonstrate a great work ethic and are committed to achieving their end goal...Olympic Games, Tokyo 2020.





Brienne, Stephanie and Hannah in a game Canada vs Scotland. Photo: Emma van Mol



Canada Takes On Scotland



With the Belgian league ending last week, the Canadian women’s national team is not returning home yet. Focussing on the Hockey Series Finals in June, the Wolf Pack flew to Glasgow to play a 5-game test series against the Scottish team.



With two wins earlier this week, Canada got off to a good start defeating Scotland with a 4-1 win in the opening game. Nikki Woodcroft scored the only goal before half time. The visitors continued to put pressure on the Scottish defense and with goals from Stephanie Norlander, Hannah Haughn and Holly Stewart, Canada booked the first win with a strong performance.



In the second game, the crowd had to wait until the 33rd minute for the first goal by Brienne Stairs. The powerful reverse shot proved to be the momentum shift for the Canadian team. From here Hannah Haughn doubled the score and Stephanie Norlander forced a third goal over the line, both players netting their second goal of the series.



Canadian Women's Team media release