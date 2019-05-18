



Scotland Performance Squad lost 3-2 to France in a close contest at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre. The result follows a 3-3 draw in the opening game of the three-match series.





It was a composed and speedy start to the contest for the young Scotland Performance Squad with the team playing the ball with confidence from the first whistle.



Right at the start of the second quarter France took the lead. From the second phase at a penalty corner Johana LHopital scooped the ball into the net to make it 1-0.



Scotland’s first opportunity came a short time later and it was Rachael Mack who let fly from a penalty corner and was met by a good diving save low at the post.



France then scored a second when Victorine Van Kemmel deflected the ball past the goalkeeper to make it Scotland Performance Squad 0-2 France. Moments later and Elysee Lecas made it 3-0 with a hard strike from the top of the D.



Right on the stroke of half time Scotland pulled one back. Cat Booth struck a fierce penalty corner into the bottom left corner to make it Scotland Performance Squad 1-3 France at the break.







A good start to the second half saw Scotland score. Ruth Blaikie made it Scotland Performance 2-3 France with a lovely near post-strike in a tight space.



In the final quarter Scotland went on the hunt for an equaliser and Ellie McKenzie went on an excellent solo run past three French defenders only to be denied by a good near post save.



Then Blaikie was denied her second by the keeper after a slick Scottish break down the right.



McKenzie again had a good chance to score when she latched onto a French defensive error but her quick-fire shot went just wide of the left post.



The big push by the Scots in the final quarter came close to finding an equaliser but France held on for the win. The final meeting in the series is at 10am on Sunday at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.



Scottish Hockey Union media release