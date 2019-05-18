Ben Somerford







Western Australian forward Trent Mitton scored a double on home turf as the Kookaburras completed a 2-0 Test series sweep over India with a 5-2 victory in Perth on Friday night.





The world number two Kookaburras blitzed India in the first half, racing to a 4-1 half-time lead in front of almost 2,000 fans at Perth Hockey Stadium.



Flynn Ogilvie (3’) opened the scoring early before Mitton (11’) added a second, although India pulled one back before quarter-time through Nilakanta Sharma (12’).



Australia added second quarter goals from a clinical Mitton (24’) finish and a trademark Blake Govers (28’) drag flick.



Tim Brand grabbed the home side’s fifth goal in the 43rd minute before world number five India grabbed a consolation from a Rupinder Singh (53’) drag flick.



Australia had won the first Test 4-0 on Wednesday but Friday’s display was an improved performance, proving more emphatic and ruthless in front of goal.



The result provides Australia a confidence boost ahead of the European leg of the FIH Pro League next month, beginning with a clash against Great Britain in London on Sunday 9 June.



After a scramble inside the Indian circle, Ogilvie opened the scoring in the third minute.



Tom Craig and Tim Brand both tested India keeper Sreejesh Parattu in the sixth minute, while he also denied Mitton in the 10th minute.



Mitton made it 2-0 in the 11th minute with a sweeping angled finish from Jake Whetton’s release.



But India hit back almost immediately with close-range deflection from Sharma making it 2-1.



Mandeep Singh deflected a powerful drive over the bar in the 18th minute, heaping the pressure on Australia.



The Kookaburras continued to be ruthless in attack with defender Josh Simmonds brilliantly finding Mitton inside the D, before the forward slotted to make it 3-1 in the 24th minute.



Johan Durst made a good save to deny Armaan Qureshi, before Australia won a 28th minute penalty corner which Govers fired into the backboard.



Govers produced some wizardry inside the D before shooting wide in the 38th minute while Durst was called on again to thwart Qureshi.



Brand added Australia’s fifth with a touch of fortune, with his baseline cross deflecting in off Indian defender Gurinder Singh.



Eddie Ockenden found Jacob Anderson in a pocket of space inside the circle in the 48th minute but he was blanketed well by Sreejesh.



India netted a consolation with Rupinder’s flick from a 53rd minute short corner.



Australia 5 (Ogilvie 3’, Mitton 11’, 24’, Govers 28’, Brand 43’)

India 2 (Sharma 12’, Rupinder 53’)



Hockey Australia media release