

In2Hockey Finals: Weald of Kent girls



The In2 Hockey Finals took place at the Nottingham Hockey Centre this past weekend, with winners crowned in four different tournaments.





Boys U13 Schools Finals

It was Dean Close who came out on top after an exceptionally tight tournament; they saw off Whitgift in their pool by virtue of a +1 better goal difference in Pool A. In Pool B, it was Bilton Grange who finished in front with three wins and one draw marking them as the best side by a margin of four points. In the final, a single goal proved enough as Charlie Jones' 12th minute effort proved decisive.



Standings:

1 Dean Close Preparatory School

2 Bilton Grange

3 Whitgiftl

4 Yarm School

5 The Perse School

6 St Faith's School

7 Kingswood School

8 Bromsgrove School Preparatory School

9 Langley Park School for Boys

10 St Olave's School, York



Top scorers:

Billy Benson (Dean Close) 8

Harry Hubber (Whitgift) 4



Girls U13 School Finals

Dean Close and Weald of Kent each won all four Pool matches on their way to the overall final, Weald registering an impressive +11 goal difference from their four matches. Into the final, they then prevailed in a tighter encounter, captain Lottie Bingham scoring two field goals to give her side the title.



Standings:

1 Weald of Kent Grammar School

2 Dean Close Preparatory School

3 Kingston Grammar School

4 Loughborough High School

5 Sherborne Preparatory School

6 St Olave's School, York

7 King's College School, Cambridge

8 Cheam School

9 Oakham

10 Queens School, Chester



Top scorers:

Lottie Bingham (Weald) 10

Lorna Willmott (Dean Close) 7

Ella Hague (Sherborne) 4



Boys U12 Club Finals

Cambridge City were hugely impressive in their five-team pool, winning all four games to top the table by some five points from their nearest rivals. In Pool B, Old Georgians also raced away with top spot, winning all four matches to set up a final between two sides full of confidence. It was Cambridge who prevailed 3-0 in the final, Henry Denny-Gouldson netting twice before captain Ethan Smythe rounded off the win.



Standings:

1 Cambridge City

2 Old Georgians

3 Wimbledon

4 Old Loughtonians

5 Taunton Vale

6 Harrogate

7 Clifton Robinsons

8 Stockton

9= Bromsgrove

9= Beeston



Top scorer:

Toby Day (Clifton) 7



Girls U12 Club Finals

Harleston Magpies won all four games in their pool to finish top of their table, crucially beating Surbiton 2-1 to ensure they finished above them. In the other pool Sevenoaks also won all four matches, including a pulsating 3-2 win over City of York in their final match. Only one goal separated the sides in the final though, Sevenoaks' Amber Croll on target to inflict defeat on a spirited Harleston side.



Standings:

1 Sevenoaks

2 Harleston Magpies

3 Surbiton

4 Lansdown

5 Clifton Robinsons

6 Belper

7 Marlow

8 Leicester

9 Kirkby Stephen

10 City of York



Top scorers:

Amie Hunt (HLM) 7

Natalie Barnicoat (Surbiton) 7

Martha Goodridge (Marlow) 7



England Hockey would like to thank everyone who helped stage the event, including umpires, officials, players, parents and volunteers.



