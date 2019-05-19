

Telkom Ann Juma(l) and Amira Sailors Bridie Naliaka fight for the ball. (Standard)



Lakers Hockey Club head coach Brian Aduda is confident they can stop Kenyan Women Premier League leaders Telkom when they meet today at Sikh Union.





The newbies played out a 0-0 draw against United States International University-Africa (USIU-A) yesterday to move to within a point off leaders Telkom.



Speaking after the match, Aduda rued missed chances that would have taken them to the top of the league.



“We played very well against one of the top teams in Kenya but wasted clear chances of taking the lead. We were not lucky but we can improve tomorrow,” he said.



Lakers host defending champions Telkom today as they look to register their second win of the season.



“Telkom are the best club so far in the league but I think we can stop them. If we take our chances we can defeat them,” Aduda added.



Telkom lead the table with seven points, same as USIU and assistant captain Ashley Akinyi said they are going out for blood.



“It’s our biggest game ever and we are going to try our best and get maximum points,” she said.



The Standard Digital