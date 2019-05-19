

(Emma Van Mol)



Under the grey Glaswegian skies, Canada faced the Scottish for a third time. Brienne Stairs opened the score in the 4th minute after yet another powerful reverse shot. The visitors had chances on doubling the lead, but it was Scotland that got the next goal after a deflection on penalty corner.





A minute after the equalizer, Stairs repeated her first goal and gave the Canadian team the lead for a second time. After a fault on Holly Stewart, the umpire awarded a PC against the home defense. It was Shanlee Johnston who pushed the ball high in the net.



Goalie Lauren Logush stood strong between the pipes stopping a penalty stroke in the second half to prevent a Scottish comeback. Moments later, Stephanie Norlander capped of the game with a fourth goal for the Canadian squad.



The Canadian test series continues tomorrow as they play their next game in the five game test series.



Canadian Women's team. Media release