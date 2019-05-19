Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Game 3 of 5 for Canadian Women’s National Team in Scotland

Published on Sunday, 19 May 2019 10:00 | Hits: 14
View Comments


(Emma Van Mol)

Under the grey Glaswegian skies, Canada faced the Scottish for a third time. Brienne Stairs opened the score in the 4th minute after yet another powerful reverse shot. The visitors had chances on doubling the lead, but it was Scotland that got the next goal after a deflection on penalty corner.



A minute after the equalizer, Stairs repeated her first goal and gave the Canadian team the lead for a second time. After a fault on Holly Stewart, the umpire awarded a PC against the home defense. It was Shanlee Johnston who pushed the ball high in the net.

Goalie Lauren Logush stood strong between the pipes stopping a penalty stroke in the second half to prevent a Scottish comeback. Moments later, Stephanie Norlander capped of the game with a fourth goal for the Canadian squad.

The Canadian test series continues tomorrow as they play their next game in the five game test series.

Canadian Women's team. Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.