



Canada ran out 4-1 winners against Scotland women in Glasgow in an entertaining third contest between the two. Scotland battled hard in the game, and were unlucky not to score more goals themselves, but the victory for Canada gives them a series win.





Scotland got off to a good start playing at a quick tempo and taking the game to Canada from the off.



However it was Canada who took an early lead through a powerful strike across Lucy Camlin by Brienne Stairs. 1-0.



The goal only spurred Scotland on and they very nearly responded instantly, a good run by Charlotte Watson into the D from the right saw Sarah Jamieson nearly squeeze the ball home at the far post.



As the half progressed the Scots were playing some really nice hockey; good build-up and linking play with the team looking really dangerous in the final third.



Scotland got a deserved equaliser through a lovely penalty corner routine that saw Bex Condie pick out Fiona Semple who deflected the ball into the roof of the net to equalise. 1-1



Canada’s response was instant and they retook the lead when Stairs bagged her double with a shot that snuck into the net for 2-1.





Photo by John Preece



As half time drew closer Canada scored a well-worked penalty corner routine to go 3-1 ahead. The ball was shifted nicely to Shanlee Johnston who picked out the far corner of the net for 3-1. A tough one for Scotland who had played a good half of hockey.



Scotland continued to play with a good tempo in the second half and enjoyed solid possession. They came close to a goal at a penalty corner after a quick exchange in the D saw Jen Eadie strike at goal, but it was well blocked and the danger cleared.



Karli Johansen rattled the post with a penalty corner for Canada as they threatened in the final quarter.



Scotland was awarded a penalty stroke for a push on Semple but Nikki Alexander-Lloyd’s flick was well saved at the left corner.



Scotland played with 11 outfield players with nine minutes remaining and it was a minute later that Canada scored their fourth. Stephanie Norlander got the goal for Canada despite an attempt on the line to prevent the goal.



An excellent late surge by McKenzie Bell and Lexi Sabatelli almost set up Louise Campbell for a goal but the Canadians managed to clear, and took the victory to win the series.

Fixtures



Wed 15 May | 7pm | Scotland 1-4 Canada

Thurs 16 May | 7pm | Scotland 0-3 Canada & Scotland Performance Squad 3-3 France (5pm)

Fri 17 May | 3pm | Scotland Performance Squad 2-3 France



Sat 18 May | 3pm | Scotland 1-4 Canada

Sun 19 May | 12:30pm | Scotland v Canada & Scotland Performance Squad v France (10.00am)

Tues 21 May | 7pm | Scotland v Canada



Scottish Hockey Union media release