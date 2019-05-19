



Scotland men lost 1-0 to Poland in Walcz despite a dominant performance. It follows yesterday’s 2-1 win and means the series ends in a draw.





The Blue Sticks had a slow start to the contest and had to play their way into the match. An even first half ended goalless with neither side creating a good goal scoring opportunity.



Into the second half and Scotland took control of the match. The Scots had lots of circle penetrations but were unable to fashion a clear-cut chance. The opportunities they made were scrappy in the D and allowed the Poles to clear the danger.



As the third quarter reached a close Poland scored from a penalty corner when the second phase was swept home by Jakub Janicki to make it 1-0.



The fourth quarter had Scotland completely on top but just couldn’t find a finish. There were good chances from penalty corners but the Scots just couldn’t get the ball over the line.



Scotland had the better play but in the end it was Poland who managed to get the win and draw the series.



Scotland Head Coach Derek Forsyth said, “We’re disappointed with the result but it’s a good learning curve for some of the younger players – they’ll learn a lot from the game. We’re at the start of our journey while for Poland it was their last match before their tournament, so it was good practice for us and on the whole we’re happy with what we’ve learned from the games. There’s things we’ll need to work on but a lot of positives to take away as well.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release