



LANCASTER, Pa. – The U.S. Women’s National Team competed in their third game in nine days on Saturday night as they took on No. 10 China in their second straight weekend in the FIH Pro League at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. The setting sun shined on the pitch on a warm spring evening as the whistle blew to start the match. USA came with an agenda, seeking their first Pro League regulation win. They did just that, scoring two goals in the second quarter and adding one more in the third while standing up against a flurry of defensive penalty corners from China to win 3-1.





"It feels good to finally get those three points," said USWNT captain Kathleen Sharkey after the game. "We've been working hard throughout the course of this league. With a young team like this with a lot of inexperience it takes time to see the rewards on the scoreboard. We've been staying resilient through all of our games so far and it was nice to finally get three points."



The first quarter began with both teams missing connections as they worked the ball up the field. In the second minute of play, Margaux Paolino (Villanova, Pa.) dribbled into China’s circle, crossing to Amanda Magadan (Randolph, N.J.) who just missed the tip beyond goalkeeper Ye Jiao. USA maintained possession in their attacking end as a reverse shot from Kathleen Sharkey (Moosic, Pa.) found a teammate’s foot before it could reach the back of the goal. Later in the opening quarter, China earned their first two penalty corners from two fouls inside the circle, with the shot redirected out by the stick of Caitlin Van Sickle (Wilmington, Del.). China continued to break past USA’s defense, but Kelsey Bing (Houston, Texas.) held her ground between the goal posts. As China’s Zhang Xiaoxue dribbled down the baseline, Bing slid out to put a stop to the drive toward goal.



The end of the quarter brought more action for the red, white and blue when Erin Matson (Chadds Ford, Pa.) fed it to Magadan into the circle near the end line, but Magadan found herself alone as China forced the turnover. Although both squads created opportunities for goals, the score stood at a 0-0 after 15 minutes of play.



The second quarter began with another chance for USA as Alyssa Manley (Lititz, Pa.) brought the ball down the left side who the passed over to Laura Hurff (Newark, Del.). Hurff managed to pass on the reverse to Danielle Grega (Kingston, Pa.) who then cut in front of China's Ye Jiao. The rebound went into Grega’s shin, making the it come out. A string of back-to-back penalty corners were awarded to China with no result ending up on the scoreboard due to excellent defensive sticks by USA. On their third penalty corner of the game, Manley stopped the attempt before it get through to Bing. USA then used the opportunity to move upfield, earning their first penalty corner of the game in the process. Sharkey set up at the top of the circle to she take the hit as her shot trickled past China’s post player. Anna Dessoye (Mountaintop, Pa.) sealed the deal with a tip into the cage to give USA the opening score. Another set of back-to-back penalty corners followed for China but again could not find a solution to the USA defense. China pressed on, earning their eighth penalty corner, but Bing swatted away two high flicks before another corner was awarded. USA asked for a video referral, who questioned if the ball hit the back of a China stick before entering the circle. The umpires determined the it did in fact hit the wrong side of the stick, giving possession to USA.



With momentum Dessoye worked into the left corner of the field where she found Lauren Moyer (York, Pa.) who was able to deflect past Ye Jiao for USA’s second goal of the night. As the horn blew to signal the end of the half, the home crowd grew ecstatic to the two-goal advantage.



As the second half got underway, Sharkey fed to Manley inside the circle who looked for Magadan, but the play was broken up by Gu Bingfeng. USA stayed patient early in the third as China began to increase their pressure on USA, especially in the attacking fourth of the field. Magadan was swarmed by China’s press, but was able to find an outlet to Matson that was cut off by China’s defensive line. Breaking into USA’s circle the other way, Yong Jing dribbled midair before getting a reverse shot off target. In the 40th minute, Grega swung for a high shot that forced goalkeeper Ye to make a jumping save. As another second shot from Grega came in, Ye kicked the ball out of bounds, which officials ruled intentional, giving a penalty corner to USA. On the play, a direct shot from Linnea Gonzales (Bel Air, Md.) slipped inside the right corner past Ye for the goal. Down 0-3, China did not relent as they pushing into USA’s circle following the restart. Another corner resulted from China’s pressure, but the shot by Gu Bingfeng was saved by Bing on a sliding save to deflect it out of play. USA countered with one minute remaining but was met by Ye and China’s defensive line to halt the attempt.



USA pressed on into the fourth quarter, forcing China to play stronger defense. Offensively, China struck as USA slipped up temporarily, which allowed He Jiangxin to take a reverse shot on goal. Bing was there to make the stop once again as the clock ticked down. With five minutes remaining, China earned their 12th penalty corner and after a rebound off Bing’s pads was left near the stroke mark, captain Peng Yang lofted the ball over Bing for put her team on the scoreboard. One minute later, China created another chance to score from a penalty corner, but the ball hit the post. Ashley Hoffman (Mohnton, Pa.) scrambled to clear and found an outlet to take it to the other end. With every entry attempt by China, USA stood strong to block. The quarter ended with a final penalty corner awarded to China as Bing made another save on the drag flick shot by Gu Bingfeng. USA took control to wind down the final seconds as their first win was secured.



Following the game, USA's Bing earned Player of the Match for her performance in the goal cage where she blocked 17 shots.



The U.S. Women’s National Team’s next FIH Pro League match will be played at home on Saturday, June 1 in Lancaster, Pa. against No. 6 New Zealand.



USFHA media release