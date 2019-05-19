

Great Britain's women in the FIH Pro League



Great Britain's women were unfortunate to come away with only one point as they faced Argentina in a very entertaining game in London.





In front of a packed crowd at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, Britain put in arguably their best performance of the FIH Pro League so far, and coach Mark Hager will have been happy with his side's progression.



There was an element of fortune about Argentina's opening goal inside the last ten minutes, but we showed great resilience to equalise just before full time through Lily Owsley. The post-match shootout was then evenly poised, the visitors coming out on top with the final effort of ten.



Regardless of the outcome, Britain's performance was encouraging, and with a buoyant crowd behind them they played with pace, purpose and intent against a strong Argentinian side. Also noteworthy was the return of Susannah Townsend after six months out and a good debut for 18-year-old Izzy Petter.



With games now coming thick and fast in the FIH Pro League - especially on home soil - there was much to be encouraged by as Mark Hager looks to put his stamp on our style of play.



Match report



The game started feistily, with a little bit of needle between the two sides as Britain thought they had an early corner, only to see it overturned on referral. As the game came to life, Silvina D'Elia saw a corner well stopped by Laura Unsworth, before our own Giselle Ansley's corner was deflected not far wide.



It was a tight, intriguing affair and in the second quarter Unsworth had an effort from a penalty corner superbly touched around the post by the Argentinian back line. Next to be denied was Lily Owsley just before half time, seeing her effort well blocked in the Argentina goal.



The second half saw Mark Hager's side shift up a gear, almost scoring soon after half time, firstly through a scrambled corner then via Erica Sanders' shot on the reverse.



Into the final quarter and Argentina took the lead with more than a slice of luck about the goal. Agustina Albertarrio smashed in a cross, and it bounced off a GB shin and in. It was cruel on the home side - and quite possibly dangerous, though the umpires disagreed with our referral and the goal stood.



GB were not about to lie down though; Sarah Robertson fashioning a decent chance to equalise, then Unsworth shooting inches wide when very well placed inside the D.



With GB having dispensed with their 'keeper, it was all-out attack from the home side and eventually it paid dividends as the impressive Lily Owsley scored from close range after an Unsworth corner was saved.



Into the shootout, Argentina always had the upper hand after Cristina Cosentino smartly saved Anna Toman's first effort; Hollie Pearne-Webb proving to be GB's sole scorer. Sabbie Heesh was impressive in keeping out three of Argentina's efforts, but goals from d'Elia and Albertarrio proved decisive.



So while there was disappointment at only taking one point, the women go into their upcoming fixtures with some optimism, starting with Sunday's game at home to Belgium.



Great Britain 1

Owsley (56', PC)



Argentina 1

Albertarrio (52', FG)



Argentina win shootout 2-1 for extra point



Great Britain: Heesh (GK), Unsworth, Toman, Ansley, Pearne-Webb (c), Costello, Evans, Howard, Sanders, Jones, Robertson, Petty, Owsley, Hunter, Townsend, Martin, Petter

Unused sub: Tennant



Shootout: Toman, Martin (both missed), Pearne-Webb (scored), Jones, Evans (both missed)



Great Britain Hockey media release