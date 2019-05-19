

Great Britain's men in the FIH Pro League



Great Britain's men were beaten by a single goal after a grandstand finish against Argentina in the FIH Pro League.





Having defeated the Olympic champions 5-1 away from home earlier in the campaign, this game was much tighter and GB almost salvaged a result despite being 2-0 down with only four minutes to go. Argentina had ruthlessly moved into a 3-0 lead, but late corners from Sam Ward and Alan Forsyth set up a great finale.



It was another hugely exciting match in the FIH Pro League, and a packed crowd at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre went home upbeat after a display between two sides in good form. Surbiton's Tom Sorsby caught the eye on his international debut, With World Cup winners Belgium the visitors on Sunday, the top class action continues apace in the capital.



Match report



It was Britain who looked most likely early on, Juan Vivaldi having to save a couple of penalty corners from Sam Ward and Alan Forsyth. Next up was Ian Sloan as he lifted over the bar from close range just after the start of the second quarter.



But with their first corner of the game, Argentina took the lead, Martin Ferreiro turning home after George Pinner saved Leandro Tolini's thunderous drag flick.



Just after half time Argentina really put the home side to the sword with a ruthless spell, Ignacio Ortiz making it 2-0 with a nice one-handed finish before Maico Casella found himself in plenty of space to score a third.



GB could have been forgiven for thinking the game was up, but dug deep as Harry Gibson made a super save and then Jack Waller called for an important review to deny the visitors a fourth.



Ward finally got a reward from a corner as he fired low past Vivaldi on 56, and it was very much game on as Forsyth made it 3-2 only two minutes later.



With GB going to eleven outfield players, they threw everything forward, and Phil Roper so nearly made it 3-3 right at the death but Argentina stood firm.



Argentina will feel they deserved to win after leading for so long, but Danny Kerry will by buoyed by his team's guts and spirit in the final quarter. Now they face another challenge in the form of world champions Belgium in London on Sunday.



Great Britain 2

Ward (56', PC)

Forsyth (58', PC)



Argentina 3

Ferreiro (19', PC)

Ortiz (36', FG)

Casella (42', FG)



Great Britain: Pinner (GK), Gibson (GK), Creed, Ames, Sloan, Dixon (C), Waller, Willars, Gall, Martin, Roper, Smith, Wallace, Sorsby, Griffiths, Ward, Ansell, Forsyth



Great Britain Hockey media release