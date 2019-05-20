By Washington Onyango





Defending Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Women Premier League champions Telkom came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with newbies Lakers Hockey Club in an entertaining match yesterday at Simba Club in Kisumu.





Substitute Jacky Mwangi scored a brace in the fourth quarter to cancel out Ashley Akinyi and Auralia Opondo’s first and third quarter goals.



Telkom remain top with eight points after the draw as Lakers stayed third with seven points, same as United States International University (USIU-A), who have two games in hand.



Speaking after the match, Lakers head coach Brian Aduda said they are happy with the result despite narrowly missing to bag a crucial victory.



“It was so close for us to gain a crucial win and their first goal in the fourth quarter changed their way of play. We held them off for the first three quarters but their experience paid off once again,” Aduda said in a post-match interview.



The hosts took the lead through Opondo in the fifth minute before assistant captain Akinyi converted a penalty flick in the 40th minute for a 2-0 lead.



Sensing defeat, Telkom coach Josephine Ataro brought in their top scorer Mwangi in the last quarter and the experienced forward sounded the boards twice to save the champions from an imminent humiliating defeat in Kisumu.



Ataro praised the hosts for playing well saying they gave them a reality check that they are not invincible.



“Well done to Lakers. They really pushed us in the match. They have a bright future proving themselves as worthy opponents but congratulations to Mwangi, who saved the day for us,” said Ataro.



“Coming out of Kisumu with a point is like victory because they are beasts at their home.”



