



Club de Campo survived a last minute equaliser to become the Spanish women’s champions, earning them a ticket to the first season of EHL Women next Easter with a shoot-out win the final against Junior FC.





A game that started without a clear side in the ascendancy as both sides had corner chances go close with both seeing saves either skim just over the bar or be saved on the post.



María Ángeles Ruiz made an extraordinary save to keep Campo level with a sliding stop on the line. That came before a suspension due to a storm risk as hailstones fell at Pla del Bon Aire but once hostilities resumed, Campo hit the front via Carmen Cano’s quick reactions in the 33rd minute.



Into the second half, Junior came more into it and bossed the closing stages but were frustrated for long periods until was nearly up. In the last minute, they got their golden chance from a stroke which Fernanda Flores stepped up to score for 1-1.



But Campo produced the better shoot-out, scoring four out of five for a 4-3 success with Rocío Gutiérrez, Begoña García, Bea Pérez and Carmen Cano all scoring while Maria Lopez was only denied by the inside of the post while Ruiz saved twice.



It completed a famous triple for the club, adding to the Copa de la Reina and the EuroHockey Trophy won last month in Holcombe.



Euro Hockey League media release