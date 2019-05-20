

©: Dirk Markgraf / World Sport Pics



Club an der Alster retained the German women’s championship as they took the Final Four honours in Krefeld via a shoot-out, seeing off Dusseldorfer HC in the final.





Alster had stunned regular season winners UHC Hamburg in the semi-final 5-0 while Dusseldorf knocked out Mannheimer HC.



The final ended 1-1 in normal time with Sabine Markert’s sixth minute penalty corner cancelled out 11 minutes later by Felicia Wiedermann.



In the shoot-out, Alster’s attackers held their nerve to win out 3-1 with Anne Schröder, Hannah Gablac and Viktoria Huse all scoring.



For Alster coach Jens George, he admitted he was really emotional over his side’s success: “It was incredibly close.



“We had a lot of respect for the good Sabine Markert passing from DHC’s central defense and therefore we did not build up enough pressure in the first half and were too scared.



“In the second half, it went better and, in the last quarter we had clearly more attack than Dusseldorf. I'm glad that Vicki Huse, as captain, has taken the responsibility to be the final shooter in the penalty shootout and decided the thing for us! "



With, Club an der Alster secured their place in the EHL Women in 2020.



Euro Hockey League media release