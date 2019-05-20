



Club Egara became the Spanish Honor Division champions as they got the best of Real Club de Polo – Copa Del Rey and regular season winners – in the final played in the Pla del Bon Aire.





Patricio Keenan’s charges started in great form with several major attacks, including a number of corners, but Mario Garin Fernandez had a fine opening to the tie between the posts.



As such, it remained scoreless into half-time. Polo crashed the ball off the crossbar in the third quarter before Egara made their move with Pau Quemada pouncing in the 37th minute for 1-0.



Soon after, Josep Romeu fired home a corner for 2-0 and Egara were on course for victory. Polo came back strong in what was Carlos García Cuenca’s last game in charge of an epic spell wth Polo.



Quico Cortés stoold up tall to a series of Polo attacks, en route to goalkeeper of the tournament. He was beaten with nine minutes to go by David Alegre to set up a busy final phase to the game and Polo won a last minute corner but Egara kept it out to win the crown.



The win means they quality for EHL Men’s FINAL8 next Easter with Polo set to play in the KO16 next October in their home city of Barcelona.



A day earlier, Polo reached the final with a shoot-out win over Club de Campo while Egara saw off Atletic Terrassa 2-1.



Euro Hockey League media release