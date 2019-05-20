

©: Dirk Markgraf / World Sport Pics



HTC Uhlenhorst Mülheim successfully defended the German men’s title in Krefeld they defeated Mannheimer HC 5-4 in a cracking final in Krefeld.





They did so by coming from 2-0 behind in the first 18 minutes when Argentine players Gonzalo Peillat and Guido Barreiros scored one each. The lead was swapped by half-time with Jan Schiffer and Malte Hellwig equalising from corners before Tobias Matania got a double for 4-2 on the half-hour.



A second Peillat corner reduced the gap but Julius Meyer advanced the score to 5-3 in the 41st minute. Lucas Vila cut the deficit to one goal once again with plenty of time still to play but Mülheim held on for the victory.



It followed up their Saturday win over UHC Hamburg while Mannheim had seen off Rot-Weiss Koln.



Mülheim coach Omar Schlingemann reflected on the season, saying: "After last year, with six departures compared to the previous season, and four losses at the beginning, we didn’t lose again after October and brought home the title at the end; it makes me very proud of the guys!



“The boys have done everything right today, keeping the defence tight so as not to let the fast Mannheim strikers get up to speed. You do not have to do much as a coach [when they do that]."



MHC coach Michael McCann looked back on the final, saying:: "Unfortunately we did not play our hockey after the 2-0 with stupid passes through the middle.



“Mülheim had some luck as they scored three from four chances in that phase. But we knew we had a shot at the title today and had enough scoring chances at 5-4. But overall I'm very proud of the team. Mülheim was a little more consistent than us and therefore deserves it!"



Euro Hockey League media release