

Photo: Emma Van Mol



Game four proved to be an exciting game in Glasgow as Canada remains undefeated in the series after a 7-1 win against Scotland.





The two teams started off the game evenly, but it was 19 year old Sam McCrory that gave an efficient Canada the 1-0 lead after 8 minutes. As Canada started pressing up high in the Scottish half, Brienne Stairs made her fourth goal of the series when she deflected the ball passed the goalkeeper.



With a brilliant finish, Karli Johansen converted a penalty corner to make it 3-0. The majority of the ball possession was for the Canadians and Rachel Donohoe set the half time score with a reverse shot...4-1.



Holly Stewart managed to get a goal as the Scottish goalie was not able to clear the ball and Maddie Secco did not fail when she put the ball in an empty net. Donohoe scored her second goal of the day after a break through on the left side.



On Tuesday, the two teams collide for a last time to finish off the series.



Canadian Women's Team media release