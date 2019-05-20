

Photo by John Preece



Canada won the fourth of five test matches against Scotland 7-1 at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre. The Scots are early in their preparations for this summer’s tournaments up against a Canada in full flight; providing great competitive experience for the Scots. The two will meet for the final time on Tuesday at 7pm.





Scotland started the contest well and very nearly took an early lead. Millie Steiger showed a great turn of pace before finding Charlotte Watson, who tore into the Canadian D, the ball popped up in the air and Fiona Semple nearly slammed the ball down from above her head into the net, but it went just wide.



Against the run of play Canada then took the lead. The ball was slipped in behind the Scotland defence and then switched to Samantha McCrory to finish for 1-0.



Canada are quick on the counter and doubled their advantage when they broke at pace. A nice finish by Brienne Stairs made it 2-0, a lovely first time touch placed the ball past the advancing goalkeeper, and the ball slid over the line.



Scotland kept coming. Nikki Alexander-Lloyd worked her way into the Canadian D, her shot was saved and Louise Campbell on the follow up was denied a goal by solid defending.



It would be Canada who scored next and it came when Karli Johansen pinged a delightful drag flick into the top right corner to make it 3-0.



Scotland pulled one back before half time and it was an absolute quality finish by Charlotte Watson to pull it back to 3-1. Falling forward wide to the right of goal, Watson reached out and delivered a reverse chip over the goalkeeper into the far corner of the net.



Canada struck the next goal through Rachael Donohoe right on half time to make it 4-1 at the break.



Scotland dug deep in the third quarter and edged the play. It would be Canada to score next, however, Holly Stewart made it 5-1 for the Canadians late in the third quarter.



The goalkeeper came off for Scotland in the final quarter to give them an extra outfield player. Despite Scotland enjoying possession Canada hit the home team on a counter attack and Madeline Secco made it 6-1 with a tap-in.



Then as Scotland pressed a quick counter attack was finished off by Rachel Donohoe to make it 7-1 to Canada to complete the scoring.





Photo by John Preece



Scotland Performance Squad v France



An excellent performance and win for Scotland Performance Squad saw them end the three-match series with a win over France in Glasgow.



Scotland Performance Squad made a good start to the contest; they applied good pressure and looked in control from the push back.



Cat Booth had a penalty corner attempt well blocked on the line as the Scots pressed for the opening goal.



Then Heather McEwan made Scotland’s early pressure count when they took the lead through a well-worked goal. McEwan opened the scoring with a lovely deflection into the roof of the net at a penalty corner to give Scotland Performance Squad the lead 1-0.







From the restart France broke forward and prompted an excellent save by Jess Buchanan with her leg guards as France almost equalised after the Scotland goal.



It was as half time approached that an equaliser for France arrived. Victoria Arnoud popped up with a far post finish to make it Scotland Performance Squad 1-1 France.



Scotland’s good play continued into the second half and they fashioned a number of chances to retake the lead.



They were once again rewarded with an excellent goal. A tremendous run and finish by the impressive Booth gave Scotland Performance Squad the lead; she powerfully strode through the French defence and picked her spot in the far corner of the net. 2-1.



France then equalised through a Victoria Van Kemmel penalty corner finish to level the score at 2-2.



Scotland responded well and Cat Booth scored again with a powerful penalty corner strike to make it Scotland Performance Squad 3-2 France.



The scoring was completed when a classic Lucy Lanigan diving finish at the far post made it Scotland Performance Squad 4-2 France to end the series on a win.







