

Great Britain's men and women with our season ticket holders



With the best part of 8,000 fans through the gates in London, Great Britain's men's and women's teams took part in a great weekend of hockey.





With both Olympic Champions, and the current men's World Champions on show, the supporters saw 13 goals, a shootout and 4 hours of world class play at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



With the chance to play on the pitch, meet the players and enjoy plenty of activity off the field, supporters will certainly have gone home happy from the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Our season ticket holders also had their photograph taken with both squads after Saturday's play.



Men's midfielder David Ames said, "The crowds have been fantastic which is great for us.



"It makes playing here all the more special when it's a packed crowd.



"It's nice to play a double header, especially at home and we're looking forward to the rest of our games at Lee Valley and the Stoop."



On the field, Ames reflected on a clincial display from visitors Belgium, who showed why they are the best side on the planet.



He said, "Tough to take, we didn't play as well as we did on Saturday but they are the number one side in the world. They deserved to win, 4-0 looks disappointing but we failed to find a cutting edge and that's the quality they have at the minute.



"We've played two teams this weekend who are clinical; Olympic Champions and World Champions, we can learn a lot in terms of how we want to play. A lot of stuff I thought we did well, we've got to make sure we keep looking at the big picture.



"We're still growing, still learning and just trying to build over the next few months.



"Back into training next week then it's Belgium away before the Dutch, it's thick and fast before more games back at home."



Great Britain Hockey media release