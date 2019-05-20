

Mark Hager and Great Britain's women in the FIH Pro League



Great Britain women's head coach Mark Hager was delighted with his team's performance as they beat Belgium for a first home win in the FIH Pro League.





His side were excellent as they earned a 2-0 victory, dominating the game for long periods and crucially getting their rewards in front of goal.



Hager believes this victory will lift his side for the remaining games ahead, commenting, "It's great to win and I was more pleased with how we played in the game.



"A win helps the girls and gives everyone belief in what we're trying to achieve, and where we're heading. It's certainly a boost.



"I thought we were very good for three quarters of the game, we'll learn from the last quarter when I thought we allowed them too many circle penetrations."



Lily Owsley was superb once again, and scored an excellent goal after running from just inside her own half. Mark said, "She's growing more and more, she has a very good running game.



"We've been trying to balance her running and her passing, getting her to back herself and shoot, so it was really pleasing to see it happen today."



Britain are currently a long shot to finish in the top four in the FIHPL table, and probably need to take maximum points from their six remaining games to have any chance.



Hager is taking the permutations out of the equation though, and will simply focus on performance levels from here on in, commenting, "Coming into the weekend we always knew it was a slim chance of making the top four.



"Our goal is simply to play well and beat what's in front of us, the old adage of letting the rest take care of itself."



Great Britain Hockey media release