

Lily Owsley scored her second goal in as many days for Great Britain



Great Britain's women scored two second-half goals to beat Belgium 2-0 in the FIH Pro League.





Grace Balsdon - celebrating her 50th international cap - put Mark Hager's side ahead in the third quarter with a stunning drag flick.



Lily Owsley then doubled Britain's lead, dribbling past several players before unleashing a strike past Belgium goalkeeper Aisling D'Hooghe.



The men's team lost 4-0 to Belgium, their second defeat of the weekend.



After a 3-2 defeat against Olympic champions Argentina, Britain's men went behind in the first quarter when Tom Sorsby was dispossessed by Tom Boon and Florent van Aubel shot past Harry Gibson.



Belgium made it 2-0 in the third quarter from the first penalty corner of the match as John-John Dohmen converted a rebound and the visitors added a third courtesy of another rebound from Thomas Briels.



Dohmen notched a second with a simple tap-in four minutes from the end.



That defeat leaves Britain in fourth place in the men's table after four wins from eight matches.



The women moved up to sixth in their table after their first FIH Pro League win in London and captain Hollie Pearne-Webb said: "I'm really proud of the girls.



"We had to come out and show Belgium respect. All the girls put a shift in and it was a good performance.



"We have to keep believing in what we are doing and stick to our game plan. We knew it would come in the end."



Next up for the men's team is a match against Germany at London's Lee Valley Centre on 6 June, with the women playing the same nation a day later.



BBC Sport