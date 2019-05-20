18 May 2019 GBR v ARG (RR) 1 - 1 (1 - 2 SO) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London

18 May 2019 USA v CHN (RR) 3 - 1 Spooky Nook Sports, Lancaster

19 May 2019 GBR v BEL (RR) 2 - 0 Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London



Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



Unofficial Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins Win Draws Loss Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Percent 1 Argentina 13 8 4 0 1 26 11 15 32 82.1 2 Netherlands 8 7 0 0 1 24 4 20 21 87.5 3 Australia 11 6 1 1 3 24 14 10 21 63.6 4 Germany 8 4 0 2 2 16 10 6 14 58.3 5 Belgium 7 4 0 1 2 10 8 2 13 61.9 6 New Zealand 11 4 0 0 7 19 24 -5 12 36.4 7 Great Britain 10 2 2 1 5 13 21 -10 11 36.7 8 China 13 3 0 1 9 18 34 -16 10 25.6 9 United States 13 1 1 2 9 13 37 -24 7 17.9

The FIH inexplicably and confusingly use a system not used in any other sports League in the World, of making the Percentage more important than Points until the end of the League when they will revert to Points only. Fieldhockey.com prefers to use the conventional Points and so the Unofficial Pool Standings on this site are reflected in this manner.



