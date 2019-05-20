2019 FIH Pro League (Women) - 20 May
18 May 2019 GBR v ARG (RR) 1 - 1 (1 - 2 SO) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London
18 May 2019 USA v CHN (RR) 3 - 1 Spooky Nook Sports, Lancaster
19 May 2019 GBR v BEL (RR) 2 - 0 Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London
Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Unofficial Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Win Draws
|Loss Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|Percent
|1
|Argentina
|13
|8
|4
|0
|1
|26
|11
|15
|32
|82.1
|2
|Netherlands
|8
|7
|0
|0
|1
|24
|4
|20
|21
|87.5
|3
|Australia
|11
|6
|1
|1
|3
|24
|14
|10
|21
|63.6
|4
|Germany
|8
|4
|0
|2
|2
|16
|10
|6
|14
|58.3
|5
|Belgium
|7
|4
|0
|1
|2
|10
|8
|2
|13
|61.9
|6
|New Zealand
|11
|4
|0
|0
|7
|19
|24
|-5
|12
|36.4
|7
|Great Britain
|10
|2
|2
|1
|5
|13
|21
|-10
|11
|36.7
|8
|China
|13
|3
|0
|1
|9
|18
|34
|-16
|10
|25.6
|9
|United States
|13
|1
|1
|2
|9
|13
|37
|-24
|7
|17.9
The FIH inexplicably and confusingly use a system not used in any other sports League in the World, of making the Percentage more important than Points until the end of the League when they will revert to Points only. Fieldhockey.com prefers to use the conventional Points and so the Unofficial Pool Standings on this site are reflected in this manner.
