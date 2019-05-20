Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

2019 FIH Pro League (Women) - 20 May

Published on Monday, 20 May 2019 10:00 | Hits: 41
View Comments

18 May 2019     GBR v ARG (RR)     1 - 1 (1 - 2 SO)     Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London    

18 May 2019     USA v CHN (RR)     3 - 1     Spooky Nook Sports, Lancaster
19 May 2019     GBR v BEL (RR)     2 - 0    Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London

Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)

Unofficial Pool Standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsWin DrawsLoss DrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePointsPercent
1 Argentina 13 8 4 0 1 26 11 15 32 82.1
2 Netherlands 8 7 0 0 1 24 4 20 21 87.5
3 Australia 11 6 1 1 3 24 14 10 21 63.6
4 Germany 8 4 0 2 2 16 10 6 14 58.3
5 Belgium 7 4 0 1 2 10 8 2 13 61.9
6 New Zealand 11 4 0 0 7 19 24 -5 12 36.4
7 Great Britain 10 2 2 1 5 13 21 -10 11 36.7
8 China 13 3 0 1 9 18 34 -16 10 25.6
9 United States 13 1 1 2 9 13 37 -24 7 17.9

The FIH inexplicably and confusingly use a system not used in any other sports League in the World, of making the Percentage more important than Points until the end of the League when they will revert to Points only. Fieldhockey.com prefers to use the conventional Points and so the Unofficial Pool Standings on this site are reflected in this manner.

FIH Match Centre

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.