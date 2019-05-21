By AYUMBA AYODI





Lakers' Linah Baraza (right) vies for the ball with Telkom forward Maureen Okumu during their Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match at Simba Club, Kisumu on May 19, 2019. The teams drew 2-2. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP



A weekend full of drama saw Wazalendo weather strong challenge from Sailors to win 4-3 and storm back to the top of Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League standings at City Park Hockey Stadium in Nairobi.





Former champions Kenya Police continued with their surge to the top, withstanding Parklands Sports Club’s assault to win 3-2 and move two places to third in the league.



But is it a matter of time before champions Telkom relinquish the invincibility tag in the women’s Premier League?



Telkom, who are unbeaten in many years, were once again forced to draw 2-2 with Lakers on Sunday at Simba Union in Kisumu, a day after Lakers had also held United States International University - Africa (USIU-A) Spartans 0-0 at the same venue. Evergreen Jacky Mwangi’s equaliser three minutes from time rescued a 2-2 draw for Telkom, who are chasing their 22nd title.



However, the women’s league standings remained the same, with Telkom remaining top with eight points. USIU-A and Lakers follow with seven points each, although the university students enjoy a better goal difference.



“We are in transition, 11 new players having joined the team,” said Mwangi, adding that the league title race is no longer a walk in the park for her team.



“It was the first time we played away in many years and it’s good to experience new environment and fans,” she said.



Back to the men’s Premier League, Wazalendo moved one place and back to the top of the log with 12 points, two better than second-placed defending champions Butali Sugar Warriors, who rested over the weekend.



Police’s victory against Parklands catapulted them two places to third with 10 points with Western Jaguars, who were also not in action over weekend, falling in fourth with 10 points. Butali, Police and Jaguars have 10 points each.



The thriller saw Matthew Mutiso put Wazalendo ahead in the sixth minute from a penalty corner, before Indiazi, who scored a hat-trick for Sailors, equalised two minutes later from the spot.



Then Erick Ochieng sent in pulsating field goal to restore the lead for Wazalendo in the 23rd minute as the match took a break ahead 2-1.



Indiazi would level again for Sailors three minutes into the third quarter from another field goal, but Kennedy Munialo would put Wazalendo ahead again in the 35th minute from open play.



Indiazi was at it again to level for Sailors from the spot in the 38 minute as the two teams staged a thrilling end-to-end display.



Then Sailors defence would capitulate with only seconds to the hooter when Alex Munialo grabbed the winner for Wazalendo.



Wazalendo, who now have four wins and Butali, who have three wins and a draw, are the only sides yet to conceded defeat this season.



Police and Parklands settled the battle in first half when Moses Cheplaiti and Sammy Ougo scored from open play and penalty spot in the second and sixth minutes respectively.



Daily Nation