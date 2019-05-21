Indian women’s hockey team defeated host South Korea 2-1 in the first fixture of the three-match bilateral series to begin its short tour on a confident note on Monday.





Lalremsiami and Navneet Kaur scored for India. - AFP



Young striker Lalremsiami (20th minute) and Navneet Kaur (40th) scored for India, while Shin Hyejeong (48th) found the net for Korea.



High on confidence after its impressive outings in Spain and Malaysia earlier this year, India made a strong start against the host. After missing out on an opportunity to score from a penalty corner early in the first quarter, India scored a splendid field goal through Lalremsiami in the 20th minute.



The visitor’s second goal came in the 40th minute when Navneet struck beautifully to extend the lead.



While the host won five penalty corners in the course of the match, and a penalty stroke in the last quarter, it managed to convert only one set piece in the 48th minute through Shin Hyejeong.



It was India’s experienced goalkeeper Savita who made commendable saves to keep her team’s lead intact. “Considering this was our first match, I think the result was good but the performance can be better. We tried some new things in the match and it was interesting to see how we handled the change,” India’s chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said after the game.



“We must bring our technical skills to a higher level in order to play faster and that will be one of our priorities for the next match.”



India will play its second match of the tour on Wednesday.



