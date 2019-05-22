



Work has begun at Harlequins Rugby Club ahead of our two games there on Sunday 23 June.





In collaboration with our partners, we are putting in place ground-breaking new technology to lay a hockey pitch in this top class rugby stadium; the Twickenham Stoop.



Our men's and women's teams will both take on New Zealand in front of what could be the biggest hockey crowd in this country since the London 2012 Olympics.



With a capacity of almost 15,000, there's bound to be a fantastic atmosphere in the capital as the inaugural FIH Pro League comes to a conclusion - it will be all to play for as our teams aim for a top four finish and a place in the Grand Final.



A ticket enables you to see BOTH games - only £11.50 for U18s and £34 for adults to see TWO great matches. Car parking also available for a tenner!



Our hospitality Premium Experiences are also a great option, especially for club groups. They start at £95 adults, and if you want to include both drinks and food, it's from £150 per person.



Buy now: https://eng.hockey/stooptickets



Great Britain Hockey media release