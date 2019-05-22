

©: World Sport Pics



Den Bosch came back from an initial defeat in the Dutch women’s playoff semi-finals to beat SCHC 2-1 in their best of three series to reach the national championship final.





In game one, a single Kyra Fortuin goal gave SCHC the advantage, scoring a 1-0 win via her 58th minute strike.



Three days later, Den Bosch responded in kind with a 3-0 success on home turf courtesy of goals from Imme van der Hoek and Lieke Hulsen a minute apart before half-time and Ireen van den Assem completed the win.



That sent the tie to a decisive third game and, like the first leg, it was very tight with Frederique Matla getting the only goal in a 1-0 success.



They will face AH&BC Amsterdam in the final series with games getting underway on Thursday evening after the capital side saw off HC Oranje-Rood with two wins in a row.



The first was a 5-2 result; Amsterdam led 3-0 with 20 minutes to go via two Lauren Stam goals but Yibbi Jansen and Lisa Scheerlinck got right back into the tie at 3-2. Late goals from Carlotte Vega and Felice Albers, though, grabbed the away win.



Two days later, Vega and Fiona Morgenstern shared goals in normal time at the Wagener Stadium, sending the game to a shoot-out. There, Amsterdam were successful with Maria Verschoor, Stam and Marijn Veen all scoring with OR only netting once via Valerie Magis.



Both Den Bosch and Amsterdam qualify for EHL Women as a result with the final deciding which club will be Dutch seed one and two for next season’s inaugural competition at Easter.



Euro Hockey League media release