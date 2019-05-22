Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Bloemendaal and Kampong set for Dutch final series

Published on Wednesday, 22 May 2019 10:00 | Hits: 55
©: Koen Suyk / World Sport Pics

HC Bloemendaal and SV Kampong will battle it out for the Dutch national championship with the first leg taking place on Wednesday evening at 8.30pm in Utrecht.



Kampong reached the grand final with a second victory in a row over HGC in the semi-final when they twice came from behind. Ashley Jackson had Paul van Ass’s team ahead at 1-0 and 2-1 early in the second half but replies from Derck de Vilder and Jip Janssen had it level at 2-2 with 22 minutes left.

Then up stepped Bjorn Kellerman with minutes to go to make it a success with a game to spare.

Bloemendaal – the regular season champions – also eliminated AH&BC Amsterdam after two games in their best of three series, taking the second game on a shoot-out.

Jan-Willem Buissant had given Amsterdam the lead but Florian Fuchs equalised for 1-1 with 11 minutes left, sending the game to the shoot-out.

Jorrit Croon, Thierry Brinkman, Arthur van Doren and Fuchs all scored for a 4-2 success in that phase and now they go through to the final.

What it means is the two clubs have qualified for EHL Men next season. The winner of the best-of-three series will go through to the FINAL8 next Easter while the loser will play in the KO16 in October in Barcelona.

The third Dutch EHL ticket will be decided a playoff series between AH&BC Amsterdam and HGC, starting on Wednesday evening.

Euro Hockey League media release

