

Kaz Cuthbert earned her 150th Cap – photo by Duncan Gray



In a very close and competitive contest Scotland women lost the final match of the series against Canada 2-1 at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre. Scotland were unlucky to fall short in the contest and it took a wonderful Canadian drag flick to give the visitors the win.





Scotland Captain Kaz Cuthbert made her 150th appearance for Scotland in a match that also saw Jess Ross and Claire Wallace make their Scotland debuts.



There was good intent from Scotland from the push back with Charlotte Watson snatching the ball and speeding forward into the Canadian D, but the ball was ushered out of play.



Moments later Sarah Jamieson sent Watson into the D after some good work on the left, but Watson’s effort zipped just wide of the far post.



Canada got their first chance of the match at the end of the opening quarter and Dannielle Hennig rattled the post with a drag flick at a penalty corner.



The Canadians began to show some quality in the second quarter and fashioned some half chances with deflections near the goal.



The visitors then took the lead with an opportunistic finish by Holly Stewart. The ball bounced nicely in the D and she prodded it home to give Canada the advantage, 1-0.



There was good intensity about Scotland’s play into the second half with Jen Eadie and Louise Campbell having a good influence on the contest.



Then came an equaliser for Scotland from a penalty corner finish by Fiona Semple. Three exchanges in the D had the ball lifted over the goalkeeper by Nikki Alexander-Lloyd and Semple helped it over the line to make It 1-1 in the third quarter.



With ten minutes of the match remaining Canada went 2-1 up through an exceptional drag flick into the top left corner by Karli Johansen. It was a strike of true quality and left Amy Gibson in goal with no chance.



Johansen had another drag flick a short time later and Amy Gibson pulled off a tremendous save under her crossbar to deny another goal.



Scotland pushed late for an equaliser but Canada held on for the win in the final match of the series.





21st May 2019 at the National Hockey Centre, Glasgow Green. Scotland v Canada – photo by Duncan Gray



Scottish Hockey Union media release