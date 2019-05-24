

©: World Sport Pics



Eva de Goede’s penalty stroke in the second last minute gave AH&BC Amsterdam the big advantage as they won the first leg of their three-game Dutch final series on Thursday evening at the Wagener Stadium.





It earned them a 2-1 win over Den Bosch, meaning a win on Saturday in game two will see them secure the national crown.



Frédérique Matla put Den Bosch in front eight minutes into the second half of the tie when her tame push at goal took a big touch off defender Charlotte Adegeest's stick, which prevented keeper Anne Veenendaal from keeping it out.



It was Matla's 24th goal in the last 22 games and was a deserved lead for a dominant performance up to that point.



But Amsterdam have been unflustered in such situations this season and they dealt well with the setback.



Soon after Matla's goal, Kitty van Male got the equaliser when she intercepted Pien Sanders’ loose ball out of defence. It led to a shot from Charlotte Vega which Josine Koning saved but van Male scooped up the second phase.



And Amsterdam were rampant and got their big chance when Pleun van der Plas fouled Marijn Veen and the decision stood after a video review. De Goede stepped up and scored, putting them to the brink of the Dutch title and a possible double having already secured the EuroHockey Club Cup.



Euro Hockey League media release