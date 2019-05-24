

It is advantage Bloemendaal in the Dutch men’s grand final as they won the first leg of their best of three crown 2-1 at the Klapperboom.





In a memorable tie, Jorrit Croon produced an immortal moment for the first goal when he brilliantly juggled the ball up to waist-height and sumptuously balanced and then flipped it past David Harte.



An instant Instagram viral hit, it gave Bloemendaal a 1-0 lead that they held for a long time but they were pegged back with just a couple of minutes to go.



It was a fortuitous equaliser as Bjorn Kellerman’s mishit shot bounced into the ground and up a head-height where Philio Meulenbroek stole in to tip around the cover of Maurits Visser.



But they were only level for just a few seconds as Manu Stockbroekx burst down the right flank and then smacked a backhand to Thierry Brinkman who got down low to touch in.



Looking back on the Croon moment of magic, Visser said: 'With him you never know what he will do. That boy is so resourceful and so technical. He can do anything,



“When you think that Jorrit is going to do something with his forehand, he puts the ball into the hook and runs around you. That also makes it fun to be on his side. The hockey field is a playground for him."



For fixture two of the series, the action switches to Bloemendaal on Saturday at 4pm (CET).



In the playoff for the third EHL ticket from the Netherlands, AH&BC Amsterdam won the home leg 3-2 against HGC with goals from Valentin Verga, Mirco Pruijser and Justin Reid-Ross getting the goals.



Euro Hockey League media release