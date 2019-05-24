

Ireland with USA after their game at Pembroke last July. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Ireland’s men are encouraging children to bring their sticks along to their Friday night match against USA to take part in a special fun, post-match clinic, free for all comers.





Children will all have free entry to the game at Pembroke’s Serpentine Avenue with adults €10 in what will be one of just two pre-FIH Series Finals international games to be played in Dublin.



On the field, there has been one adjustment to the side named for the Series Finals with David Harte and coach Alexander Cox unavailable for this weekend.



Both are still to conclude their club season with Dutch side SV Kampong who are currently embroiled in a best-of-three grand final series against HC Bloemendaal.



Harte had a fine game in the first of that series on Wednesday evening but ultimately Kampong fell 2-1, meaning they need to win both on Saturday and Sunday to retain the title.



It means Mark Ingram has been added to the Irish panel for the first home international matches of 2019, joining Jamie Carr in the line-up announced last week.



Cox, meanwhile, will leave the coaching duties primarily to regular assistant Kai de Jager with legendary Dutch striker Roderick Weusthof also helping out.



Weusthof is the all-time top goalscorer in the Hoofdklasse with 345 along with 79 international goals in 153 games, encompassing an Olympic silver and European gold. Since retiring from playing, the 37-year-old has been an assistant with a number of Dutch top level clubs.



Ireland meet the US on Friday night in Pembroke at 7pm and then again on Sunday at 12pm at the same venue. It follows recent training camps in Holland and Lisnagarvey and they will return to the latter to play France on June 4th and 6th.



Men’s Senior international test matches

Friday: Ireland v USA, Serpentine Avenue, 7pm

Sunday: Ireland v USA, Serpentine Avenue, 12pm



