Scotland men to face France in Le Touquet this weekend
Scotland men travel to Le Touquet this weekend for two matches against France as the Scots build towards the Hockey Series Finals in June. The matches will be played at 6pm on Friday 24 May and at 6pm on Saturday 25 May.
The Blue Sticks will return to Le Touquet for the tournament on 15-23 June where they will play in a Pool against Ireland; Singapore; and Egypt before the final stages of the tournament.
The contests against France follow a solid two-match series against Poland where the Scots won the opening game 2-1, and lost the second 1-0.
Later this summer in August Scotland will compete at the Belfius EuroHockey Championships against Germany; Ireland; and the Netherlands in the Pool.
Tommy Alexander; Russell Anderson; Michael Bremner; Gavin Byers; and Craig Falconer join the squad for the matches in France as preparations continue to build ahead of a massive summer of competition for Scotland.
Name, Club
Tommy Alexander, UHC Hamburg
Russell Anderson, Brooklands
Tim Atkins, Surbiton
Michael Bremner, UHC Hamburg
Andy Bull, Royal Beerschot
Gavin Byres, UHC Hamburg
Murray Collins , Loughborough
Callum Duke , Hillhead
Craig Falconer, Reading
David Forrester, Montrouge
Rob Harwood, Western Wildcats
Lee Morton, Old Georgians
Andrew McConnell, Western Wildcats
Joe McConnell, Western Wildcats
Callum MacKenzie, Cardiff Met
Aidan McQuade, Grove Menzieshill
Nick Parke, Surbiton
Robbie Shepherdson, Grange
Scottish Hockey Union media release