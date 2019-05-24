



Scotland men travel to Le Touquet this weekend for two matches against France as the Scots build towards the Hockey Series Finals in June. The matches will be played at 6pm on Friday 24 May and at 6pm on Saturday 25 May.





The Blue Sticks will return to Le Touquet for the tournament on 15-23 June where they will play in a Pool against Ireland; Singapore; and Egypt before the final stages of the tournament.



The contests against France follow a solid two-match series against Poland where the Scots won the opening game 2-1, and lost the second 1-0.



Later this summer in August Scotland will compete at the Belfius EuroHockey Championships against Germany; Ireland; and the Netherlands in the Pool.



Tommy Alexander; Russell Anderson; Michael Bremner; Gavin Byers; and Craig Falconer join the squad for the matches in France as preparations continue to build ahead of a massive summer of competition for Scotland.



Name, Club

Tommy Alexander, UHC Hamburg

Russell Anderson, Brooklands

Tim Atkins, Surbiton

Michael Bremner, UHC Hamburg

Andy Bull, Royal Beerschot

Gavin Byres, UHC Hamburg

Murray Collins , Loughborough

Callum Duke , Hillhead

Craig Falconer, Reading

David Forrester, Montrouge

Rob Harwood, Western Wildcats

Lee Morton, Old Georgians

Andrew McConnell, Western Wildcats

Joe McConnell, Western Wildcats

Callum MacKenzie, Cardiff Met

Aidan McQuade, Grove Menzieshill

Nick Parke, Surbiton

Robbie Shepherdson, Grange



Scottish Hockey Union media release