



Scotland U21 men are building towards EuroHockey Junior Championship II (men) in July and have a jam-packed June to prepare them for the drive for promotion.





As part of their preparations a Club All Stars team will take on Scotland U21 men in an action-packed three-match series.



The Club All Stars team has been selected based on nominations from all the Men’s National League clubs and will be coached by All Star coaches David Knipe, Grange’s treble winning coach, and Mike Leonard, who retained Watsonians’ National League 1 status for back-to-back seasons for first time in recent history.



It’s a very strong Club All Stars squad who will take to the pitch and push the Scotland U21s hard as they work towards representing their country in European hockey this summer. The series also offers an opportunity for all players to catch the eye of the Scotland senior men coaching staff who will be at all three matches to view the talent on show.



Scottish Hockey would like to say a huge thank you to all the Club All Stars players; coaches; and their clubs for supporting these matches.



Scotland U21 Men Head Coach Graham Moodie said:



“We’re really looking forward to the Club All Stars series. These are our first matches of an exciting summer and they play a big role in our development and preparation for the European Trophy in Czech Republic in July. We’ve had some training camps so far, but we need to be playing games and the series gives us an opportunity to assess all the squad in competitive matches.



“The reality is, although we have been invited to play other international matches, with limited funding available we just can’t afford to do it. Therefore the opportunity to play tough, competitive games at home is of real benefit and we would like to thank the Club All Stars players and coaches, as well as the clubs for their support in nominating players and hosting the series.



“The boys’ attitude and approach at training has been excellent so far, and I know they will be desperate to show what they can do in these games and get our campaign for the summer off to a positive start.”



Mike Leonard said, “As coaches, David and I are looking forward to the matches. We look forward to providing a real test for the Scotland U21 side in preparation of their European Qualifiers, but also are keen to provide an opportunity for our ‘All Star’ young players, to be seen by National coaches.



“The quality on display will be excellent.”



The series will be held across three National League 1 venues:



Saturday 1st June – 3:30pm Scotland U21 v Club All Stars (Auchenhowie)

Tuesday 4th June – 7:30pm Scotland U21 v Club All Stars (Clydesdale)

Saturday 8th June – 3:30pm Scotland U21 v Club All Stars (Uddingston)



Entry for each match is free.



Also part of the Scotland U21 preparation for the Euros this summer are upcoming challenging series’ against Wales and Ireland.



The Scots will play Wales U21 at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre on 14th-16th June and then go onto play Ireland U21 in Belfast on 28th-30th June.



It all builds towards the EuroHockey Junior Championship II in Plzen Litice, Czech Republic, where Scotland will play in a Pool with Portugal; Russia; and Italy in July.



Scotland U21 Men’s Squad for the three games



Douglas Gourlay (Grange) GK

Martin Rose (University of Edinburgh) GK

Henry Emmett (London Wayfarers) GK

James Nairn (Grange)

Robbie Croll (University of Edinburgh)

Andrew Lochrin (Uddingston)

Ali Richmond (Loughborough University)

Andrew McAllister (Western Wildcats)

Andrew Webb (Loughborough University)

Ewen Mackie (University of Edinburgh)

Sam Weissen (Durham University)

Ben Pearson (University of Edinburgh)

Joe Waterston (Beeston)

Alex Batstone (Bath Buccaneers)

Jamie Golden (Grove Menzieshill)

John Stephen (Grove Menzieshill)

Owen Jenkins Garcia (Western Wildcats)

David Nairn (Clydesdale)

Hamish Roberts (Loughborough University)

Alan Johnston (Grange)

Struan Walker (Clydesdale)

Jack Jamieson (University of Edinburgh)

Andrew McConnell (Western Wildcats)

Fraser Moran (Western Wildcats)



All Stars Squad for the three games



Jamie Carnegie – Grove Menzieshill

Albert Rowling – Grove Menzieshill

Paul Martin – Grove Menzieshill

Ben Wilson – Grove Menzieshill

David Bond – Western Wildcats

Nikki Homfray – Western Wildcats

Matt McGinlay – Western Wildcats

Rhury Smith – Western Wildcats

Connor Evans – Uddingston

Jacky Tran – Uddingston

Chris Boyle – Uddingston

Stuart Allan – Hillhead

Matt McIntyre – Hillhead

Graeme Campbell – Hillhead

Fraser Ward – Hillhead

Michael McKenzie – Grange

John McCluskey – Grange

Cammy Fraser – Grange

Frank Ryan – Grange

Tom Swarbrick – Watsonians

Fraser Heigh – Watsonians

Jock Beckenridge – Edinburgh University

Ian Moodie – Edinburgh University

Leo Meinhold – Edinburgh University

Andrew Allan – Clydesdale

Patrick Lonergan – Clydesdale

Gordon Amour – Clydesdale

Dan Coultas – Grange



EuroHockey Junior Championship II (men)



When: 14-20 July 2019

Where: Plzen Litice, Czech Republic



14 July | 11:15 | Scotland v Portugal | Pool B

15 July | 18:00 | Russia v Scotland | Pool B

17 July | 11:15 | Scotland v Italy | Pool B

19 July | TBC | TBC

20 July | TBC | TBC



Scottish Hockey Union media release