Ireland men beat USA 5-0 in Olympic qualifying tournament warm-up match in Dublin

Published on Saturday, 25 May 2019 10:00 | Hits: 50
Eugene Magee scored the last of Ireland's five goals

Ireland's men's hockey team beat the USA 5-0 in the first of two Olympic qualifying tournament warm-up games between the sides in Dublin on Friday.



Shane O'Donoghue put Ireland in front and Matty Nelson doubled the lead with a superb deflection from a Eugene Magee cross to make it 2-0 at half-time.

Nelson drove towards the circle and laid off to Sean Murray who beat the keeper with Conor Harte nicking a goal.

Ben Walker added the fourth and then Magee tapped in from two yards.

The teams meet again on Sunday.

BBC Sport

