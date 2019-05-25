Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India lose 0-4 to S Korea, but win series 2-1

Published on Saturday, 25 May 2019 10:00 | Hits: 43
The series already in its pocket, the Indian women’s hockey team lost 0-4 to hosts South Korea in the inconsequential third and final match of the series here today. India had registered back-to-back 2-1 wins over South Korea in the first two games to pocket the series.



India’s defence was put under pressure right from the start as the hosts made successful forays into the striking circle. They earned five penalty corners in the match and converted one in the 29th minute. Jang Heesan opened the scoring followed by quick goals in the 41st minute from Kim Hyunji and Kang Jina. Lee Yuri’s goal in the 53rd minute sealed the match.

“The learning process is always with ups and downs and today was one such experience where we had to deal with setbacks early on and could not recover,” said India’s chief coach Sjoerd Marijne. “But I am happy with our performances in the first two matches. And now we know what we must improve upon to be fully prepared for the FIH Series Finals,” he added.

The Tribune

