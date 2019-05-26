

Photo – Robert Swanepoel / Run Ride Dive



Its objectives achieved from the series for SuperGroup South Africa as they sealed a series whitewash with their best performance of the three games in a dominant 8-0 victory. Coach Robin van Ginkel had asked for more ruthlessness to the attack and a better conversion rate of the penalty corners and he got exactly that.





After a tentative opening quarter, in which South Africa for the third game in a row took a 1-0 lead into the break, thanks this time to Kara Botes from a PC, the South Africans continued to grind through the gears and in bits and pieces started to produce the moments of play that will make Robin, Inky and the management team extremely happy.



The game also saw Tegan Fourie, a non-travelling reserve for the FIH Open Series Finals, given her first test cap. Tegan is an International for SPAR South Africa in the indoor and will play for them later this week, but there was a great sense of excitement in seeing her in action for the first time for the national team.



Something that will impress the management team greatly was that the 8 goals scored were from 7 different goal scorers, including Nicky Veto and Izelle Verster getting their first goals for the country, alongside Quanita Bobbs, Lisa Deetlifs, Celia Evans, Izelle Verster and Dirkie Chamberlain. But for a few good saves from Petro Stoffberg and the post twice denying the South Africans it may have been an even bigger scoreline.



Another thing that will make Robin and his team quite happy is the way the experienced players like Deetlefs and Bobbs have blended so well with the new crop making their debuts.



Five new caps, 3 Clean Sheets and 11 unanswered goals will give the team a good positive feeling when they leave for Spain in two weeks. They will be looking for more of the same as they take on Thailand, Italy and Wales in Pool B at the FIH Hockey Series Finals from the 19-27 June 2019.



SuperGroup South Africa vs. Namibia Series Results



Test 1 – SA 1-0 NAM

Test 2 – SA 2-0 NAM

Test 3 – SA 8-0 NAM



SA Hockey Association media release