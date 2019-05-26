



DUBLIN, Ireland - Perfect playing conditions awaited the No. 25 U.S. Men's National Team Friday evening in their first match of a two-game test series against No. 11 Ireland at the Pembroke Wanderers Hockey Club in Dublin, Ireland. Despite even exchanges to begin to the game, the Green Machine gained an early lead while taking advantage of turnovers by the red, white and blue in the second half to secure a 5-0 victory.





"We played better than the score would suggest, however games are won in both circles and we weren’t good enough there tonight," said Rutger Wiese, USMNT Head Coach. "We will continue to work on those areas and look to improve for Sunday.”



Ireland struck first in the 13th minute off a reverse shot by Shane O'Donoghue. Moments later, Ireland looked to double up their scoreboard advantage on a penalty corner, but a strong save by Jonathan Klages (Berlin, Germany) denied that chance. Early in the second, USA striker Pat Harris (Moorpark, Calif.) was issued a green card. Just as the penalty expired, Ireland's Matthew Nelson converted on a deflection to make it 2-0 in the 19th minute. USA countered and saw a prime scoring chance on a penalty corner try but was saved off the line. Just before the half concluded, Alberto Montilla (Allen, Texas) nearly scored for USA getting the shot past Ireland goalkeeper Jamie Carr, but just missed the goal.



USA came out fierce in the second half as they developed several scoring opportunities, including a play which saw Kei Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany) draw out Carr before feeding to Sean Harris (Moorpark, Calif.) who could not connect on the play. The Green Machine capitalized on USA's miscues later in the quarter, including a turnover in the 42nd minute. The play started with an interception by Ireland's Nelson at midfield, who then took the ball into the circle. A quick pass to Sean Murray beat Klages and the USA defense as Conor Harte finished the play to give the home team a 3-0 advantage. One minute later, a field goal by Benjamin Walker made the score 4-0 as the fourth quarter quickly approached. Ireland's Eugene Magee would add one more goal in the 49th minute. One more chance by USA developed in the final moments as a shot by Deegan Huisman (Almere, The Netherlands) was denied by Carr to maintain the shutout.



Friday's match also marked the first international cap for both Montilla and Julian Croonenbergh (Tervuren, Belgium).









The U.S. Men's National Team will conclude their test series with Ireland on Sunday, May 26 at 7:00 a.m. ET.



USFHA media release