By T. Avineshwaran



KUALA LUMPUR: The playoff format for teams vying for the last five spots in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) has been changed.





Instead of playing in a two-legged playoff with the same team, they will now compete against two different sides to make the cut.



Currently, nine teams have qualified for the 14-team Division One. Another 10 teams will fight it out for the five spots in a palyoff scheduled to be held on June 14-16 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



There will be no Division Two this year.



Competitions committee chairman George Koshy said the decision was made after speaking to the 10 team managers.



“They unanimously agreed to face different teams in the playoff,” said George.



“Teams will get three points for a win, a point for a draw. If the game ends in a stalemate, there will be a shootout and an additional point will be awarded to the winners.”



The league is scheduled to start on June 21.



Last year, 30 teams featured in the MJHL with 10 teams in Division One and 20 in Division Two. SSTMI-Thunderbolt were the Division One champions last year.



The nine teams confirmed for the MJHL this year are SSMS Resilient, MBPJ Tigers, SMKDBL-UNIKL-MSNJ, BJSS Thunderbolts, Anderson Thunderbolts, MSSPP-PSHA, AHP-MSP Thunderbolts, SSTMI-Thunderbolts, SSTMI Juniors.



