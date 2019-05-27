By Jawwad Qamar



New York: 60 Teams competed in the 2019 Big Apple Memorial Six-a-Side tournament at the Aviator Sports & Recreation complex in Brooklyn on Saturday and Sunday during the Memorial Day weekend. Competition was held in four divisions: Women, U-19 Girls, U-16 Girls and U-14 Girls.





The Big Apple Memorial Six-a-Side tournament is held every year to honor the memory of those field hockey lovers who are no longer with us. They all contributed to hockey in their own way and are missed by all.



The finals results are:



U-14 Girls: Jersey Intensity 2 – 0 FHCC

U-16 Girls: Rapid Fire Orange 2 – 0 Hudson Valley I

U-19 Girls: East End Blue 2 – 1 Hudson Valley

Women: Golden Apples 1 – 0 SNF Puerto Rico



The trophy for the U-16 and U-19 girls divisions is donated by Rosemary and Michael Serrette in the name of their beloved daughter, Michele, who passed away in 1983 at the very young age of nine, after getting hit by a ball while standing on the side lines watching her father play in a tournament in Trinidad. “She always loved to watch her father play,” said her mom, Rosemary. “We want to encourage the kids to play because they are the future of the sport and that is why we have dedicated this trophy in honor of Michele.”



The trophy for men and women competition is dedicated to Harold Cox (New York FHC), William Irving (Greenwich FHC), Michael Grannum (Tri-State Falcons, Longest serving Secretary of NEFHA), Frank Noodt (North Jersey FHC), Roland Mass (New York FHC), George Moody (West Indies International), John Greer (Greenwich FHC), Steven Haley (Greenwich FHC), Kenrick Bernard (New York FHC) George Griffith (New York Islanders FHA), Aldwin Ferguson (New York FHC), Qamar Uddin (Zindabad FHC), Allan Woods (Greenwich FHC),Victoria Geoffroy (Rye FHC, Sprit Eagles Elite Field Hockey Academy), Bobby Issar (North Jersey FHC/Sprit Eagles Elite Field Hockey Academy), Kenwin Nancoo (The Edge FHC), Ravinder Singh Kullar (North Jersey FHC/Tempa Bay FHC). All these individuals were devoted to field hockey and contributed to the growth of the sport not just in the tri-state area but throughout the USA.



Fieldhockey.com Exclusive