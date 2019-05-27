Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Win is vital for preparations: Marijne

Published on Monday, 27 May 2019 10:00 | Hits: 60
Indian women’s hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne on Sunday said victory in the just-concluded series in South Korea is vital to its preparations for the forthcoming FIH Women’s Series Finals.



The tournament is scheduled to be held in Hiroshima, Japan, from June 15.

Against Korea, India won two back-to-back matches and lost the third.

“It was not exactly the way we wanted to finish the series, but I think the experience was important at this juncture,” Marijne said.

The Hindu

