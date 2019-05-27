Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Ireland men beat USA 2-0 to clinch warm-up double in Dublin

Published on Monday, 27 May 2019 10:00 | Hits: 48
View Comments


Shane O'Donoghue scored in both of Ireland's wins against USA

Ireland sealed a second consecutive win over USA as they continued preparations for their Olympic qualifying bid.



Shane O'Donoghue and Luke Madeley both scored in the first half to secure a 2-0 victory in Dublin.

Alexander Cox's side also beat the same opponents on Friday ahead of the start of the FIH Series Finals in France.

Ireland also host France in a two-match series at Lisnagarvey on 4 and 6 June before the first stage of their Olympic qualification process.

Ireland will face Egypt, Scotland and Singapore in the pool stages of the tournament at Le Touquet, France with the top two teams securing a place in the Olympic-qualifying tournament, which will be held later in the year.

Ireland: J Carr, J Jackson, J Bell, M Bell, L Madeley, M Nelson, E Magee, N Glassey, S O'Donoghue, S Murray, M Robson, B Walker, D Walsh, P Gleghorne, C Harte, L Cole, M Ingram, S Cole.

USA: J Klages, M Barminski, T Sundeen, P Harris, A Miller, A Montilla, W Holt, A Dhadwal, T Barratt, K Kaeppler, C De Angelis, S Harris, P Singh, S Cicchi, J Orozco, A Kaeppler, D Huisman, M Gandhi, D Wisselink.

BBC Sport

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.