

Dan Carter pokes fun at wife Honor Carter on his Instagram MyStory. DAN CARTER/INSTAGRAM



Dan Carter has poked fun at his wife Honor Carter on Instagram, asking his followers if she is too old to make a hockey comeback.





Carter kept his fans up to date with his rehabilitation progress after his neck operation, while also recording his wife doing hockey drills in the front yarn.



Honor Carter (nee Dillon), 36, is a former national hockey representative. She played 68 tests between 2004 and 2011, when she retired.



The Instagram MyStory asked if she should come out of retirement, People were asked to vote on one of two possible answers: "hell yes" or "too old".



Carter's update was he had trained for over six weeks and it would be "back to basics".



"Back to basics," he said, wearing a neck brace, and doing some exercises with his feet.





Glamour Kiwi sports couple, Honor and Dan Carter, with golfer Sergio Garcia, left, at Wimbledon in 2017. MICHAEL STEELE/GETTY IMAGES



His dog and training buddy Chester was also part of the training group.



Carter, 37, underwent neck surgery at the beginning of last month after routine checks found an issue that needed addressing.





Dan Carter is back into training, six weeks post neck operation. KOKI NAGAHAMA/GETTY IMAGES



"Haven't been able to train for just over six weeks but today I started some very basic calf and ankle work. It's going to be a long road to recovery but I'm up for it," he posted on Twitter on Monday.



