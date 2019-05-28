Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia (HA) today announces the renewal of Aqualyte as the official Hydration Partner of the Hockeyroos and the Kookaburras.





The national teams have been using Aqualyte’s products for the past decade, but the renewal marks the fourth year as HA’s official Hydration Partner.



Aqualyte’s low sugar, hypotonic fluid and electrolyte solution has shown to be a winning formula for HA’s elite athletes, particularly with their current busy international competition schedules.



HA CEO Matt Favier said: “The feedback from our national teams about Aqualyte’s taste and effectiveness has been excellent for a long time and we’re thrilled to renew our partnership”.



“Athlete recovery is an important part of our success, particularly given our national teams’ busy travel schedule in the new FIH Pro League, where the players travel all over the world on a week-to-week basis.



“Aqualyte’s products ensure our athletes recover well from long haul flights, and are always ready for their next match.”



Aqualyte’s Dr Graham Bates said: “We are delighted to be part of the Australian team’s preparation and performance.



“We wish the athletes and teams success in this year’s FIH Pro League and their preparations towards next year’s Olympic Games.”



Aqualyte is Australian owned and made for athletes and active individuals where effective hydration is important to their health and performance. To learn more, please visit aqualyte.com.au.



Hockey Australia media release