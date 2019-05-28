



WKS Grunwald Poznan won their fifth successive Polish championship as they beat KS Pomorzanin Torun in their two-legged final.





The first leg of the weekend – all played at AZS AWF Poznan – saw the honours even at 2-2. Grunwald took the lead in the fourth minute after an effective penalty corner with a strike in off the bar from Piotr Kozłowski.



Before the end of the first quarter, Mikołaj Głowacki increased the lead for the military side but Pomorzanin fought back with a goal from Filip Sobczak after a strong team move.



It gave Torun more confidence and they forced Mateusz Popiołkowski into some good saves but they got their equaliser in the 66th minute via captain Krystian Makowski.



That put everything on Sunday’s final game and the deadlock remained into half-time with the score 0-0.



But Grunwald took control in the second half when Karol Majchrzak struck in the 44th minute. Pawel Bratkowski added a second from a penalty corner before Mikolaj Gumny completed the victory.



The champions’ Mateusz Hulboj was named the player of the match while Torun’s Michal Raciniewski was the player of the season.



